Meghan Markle Is a Blushing Beauty in a Skirt Suit and Aquazzura Pumps

Meghan Markle stepped out looking every bit the blushing bride once again, joining Prince Harry today for Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace in London.

Entering the ballroom, the Duchess of Sussex was positively radiant in a blush-hued skirt suit that was beautifully accentuated with double-breasted button detail, boat-neck-style silhouette and elegantly cinched waist with a thin belt in the same color. She kept her accessories simple with Prada’s Saffiano calf leather clutch bag.

(L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Our Award winners currently enjoying some highly anticipated time with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/7NzNUDSc68 — Queens Young Leaders (@QueensLeaders) June 26, 2018

For footwear, Markle opted for one of her favorite shoe designers, Aquazzura. She wore the brand’s classic Deneuve pumps in black, featuring a pointed toe, side cutouts, a super-slim stiletto and a flirty pert bow affixed to the back.

Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio was also responsible for designing a bespoke shoe worn by the duchess during her May 19 wedding reception. “I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this special occasion and extremely pleased with the creation,” he said upon revealing the sketch for the pump. “The shoes are expertly handcrafted in Florence [Italy] from silky satin with a contrasting see-through net backed with nude mesh, showcasing a modern, timeless and feminine feel. The soles were painted in baby blue to ensure Meghan carries with her, her ‘something blue.'”

Markle pushed the brand to international recognition when she wore a pair of Aquazzura’s crisscross heels to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Following the awards ceremony was an evening reception that continued to recognize the young visionaries from the 53 member states that make up the Commonwealth of Nations. The 33-year-old Duke of Sussex was named the organization’s youth ambassador only weeks before he married Markle on their widely watched royal wedding.

