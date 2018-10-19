Meghan Markle’s Dress is by one of Kate Middleton’s Favorite British Designers

For her second outfit of the day on Friday, Meghan Markle wore Roksanda Ilincic. The Duchess of Sussex opted for one of the British designer’s signature and uber flattering fit and flare midi dresses called the Athena. Ilincic is also a favorite with the Duchess of Cambridge.

But it’s not the first time today that Markle has channelled the Middleton family; she wore a pair of espadrille wedges from Castañer. during her earlier visit to Bondi Beach. However, although, we’ve seen this Spanish label on the feet of Pippa Middleton, the wedge silhouette is actually far more closely associated with Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton.

Markle’s sleeveless navy frock has a contrast hem detail in pale blue and an interior lining in scarlet. It retails for $1,690. The silhouette is a good one for accommodating a growing baby bump.

The pregnant Markle chose the look to visit Sydney’s Macarthur Girls High School and to meet with the Australian Prime Minister and leader of the opposition later that day. Roksanda is the first British designer The Duchess has worn on her Australian tour thus far.

Meghan Markle wore Roksanda Ilincic on day five of the royal tour, teaming her look with shoes by Stuart Weitzman CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess teamed the dress with the $375 taupe suede The Legend pumps by Stuart Weitzman that she wore on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Markle hit Sydney’s Bondi Beach with Prince Harry to meet local surfing community group, OneWave. She teamed a striped maxi dress, by Australian designer Martin Grant with espadrille wedges from Castañer. The black canvas ankle-tie Carina style retails for $120.

However, while the royal duo remained resolutely in their footwear on Thursday’s beach visit, we are happy to report that both Markle and Prince Harry removed their shoes and proceeded to go barefoot today.