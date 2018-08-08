Megan Fox’s Hiker-Chic Outfit Looks Just Like Reese Witherspoon in ‘Wild’

Megan Fox appeared ready to take on the great outdoors as she made her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday dressed similarly to Reese Witherspoon’s character in the 2014 film “Wild,” in which she hikes the Pacific Crest Trail wearing chunky Danner boots.

The 32-year-old “Transformers” actress caught a flight in the same Mountain Light Cascade hikers featuring a full-grain brown leather upper and eye-catching retro-inspired flat red laces paired with a plain blue tee and navy shorts yesterday. The bulky water-resistant silhouette, which comes in a vintage Danner box, retails for $360.

Megan Fox looking hiker chic at LAX on Aug 7. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Fox’s look was largely about the accessories, though, as she showed off a coordinating red bandana tied around her neck as well pink and green layered beaded fringe necklaces and an assortment of rings. She also toted a simple, no-fuss black $60 Herschel Supply Co. Settlement backpack.

Megan Fox rocking a bandana and Danner Mountain Light Cascade hiking boots. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A closer look at Fox wearing the same boots Reese Witherspoon wore in "Wild." CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Much like Witherspoon did when she portrayed best-selling “Wild” author Cheryl Strayed, Fox actress paired thick hiking socks with her lace-up ankle boots. Fox was just missing the extra baggage on her back.

Reese Witherspoon filming "Wild" in 2014. CREDIT: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

