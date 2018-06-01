Martha Hunt Slays in Two Fierce Sultry Black Dresses With Hot Heels on the Same Night

Martha Hunt stepped into social butterfly mode as she hit two book launch parties in New York last night. And in true fashionista form, the supermodel rocked two sultry all-black looks styled with a pair of statement-making feather- and crystal-embellished sandals by Roger Vivier.

First stopping by Roger Vivier’s “#LoveVivier” book launch cocktail party, Hunt posed for photos in which she showed off the legendary designer’s $2,395 black satin Sin sandal teamed with a long black semisheer high-neck dress. A matching black crystal buckle clutch bag and a long silvery fringe necklace pulled the glamorous ensemble together.

Martha Hunt shows off her designer sandals at Roger Vivier's book launch cocktail party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 29-year-old Marc Fisher Ltd. brand ambassador then moved onto the launch event for “Backstage Secrets: A Decade Behind the Scenes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” a collection of the angels’ most candid moments captured by photographer Russell James.

For the occasion, Hunt changed into a sexy, slinky black asymmetrical minidress courtesy of Jacquemus, which put her shoes, decorated with delicate black Ostrich feathers from South Africa and a crystal-embellished buckle, on full display as she hung out with Gigi Hadid, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio and more VS models.

Gigi Hadid (L) and Martha Hunt in Jacquemus. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Martha Hunt’s Favorite Spring Sandals Are Perfect For a Beach Getaway

Martha Hunt’s Favorite New Boot Is Built for Stomping Down Streets Like a Supermodel