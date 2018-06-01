Happy 92nd Birthday, Marilyn Monroe — Why She Will Always Be a Style Icon

In honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 92nd birthday, FN rounded up some of the icon’s most memorable shoe moments over the years. She was known for her glamour and sex appeal, and decades after her death in 1962, her chic style, shoes included, still lives on. From her chunky ankle-strap heels to her slingback peep-toe pumps, fashion was undeniably important to the late starlet.

Here, in 1957, Monroe models a cheeky white pin-up style bathing suit featuring a bandeau top and ruffled bloomer shorts with red and black trim. The then-21-year-old also showed off printed ankle-strap sandals boasting a chunky wooden platform and heel for the beach photoshoot.

A pin-up image of Marilyn Monroe wearing chunky heels on the beach in a bikini. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Years later in 1952, the blonde bombshell actress wore fur-trim peep-toe heels with a long lacy semisheer robe paired over a slinky dress on the set of the film “Don’t Bother to Knock.”

Marilyn Monroe in "Don't Bother to Knock" in 1952. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The California-born star donned a lacy white number featuring a glamorous tulle skirt with a matching lace headpiece and lacy closed-toe ankle-strap pumps while filming “How to Marry a Millionaire” in 1953.

Marilyn Monroe in a costume from "How to Marry a Millionaire" in 1953. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And who could forget Monroe’s iconic white halter dress and strappy slingback sandals from “The Seven Year Itch” in 1955?

Monroe in her iconic white dress from "The Seven Year Itch" in 1955. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock.

