Mariah Carey Stuns in Sky-High Louboutins, Fishnet Stockings at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Leave it to Mariah Carey to stomp out in a head-turning look, complete with sparkling sky-high Christian Louboutins at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last night.

The pop star, who later took the stage to perform in the glamorous ensemble, hit the red carpet in a sparkling black minidress paired with fishnet stockings and coordinating peep-toe pumps. The shoes featured an ornate strappy silhouette and a glittery finish.

Mariah Carey wearing a sparkling minidress with fishnet stockings and strappy platform Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 48-year-old hitmaker, who shares twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, accessorized the outfit with an assortment of bling-embellished jewelry including hoop earrings, rings and a bracelet.

Mariah Carey shows off the red bottoms of her sky-high sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Wells Adams of “The Bachelor” and Sarah Hyland also stepped out for the event. The “Modern Family” star sported a sultry white dress featuring a thigh-high slit and clear three-strap sandals embellished with crystal studs. Adams complemented Hyland in a black denim jacket and jeans with brown lace-up boots.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Sarah Hyland’s clear crystal-stud embellished three-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Iggy Azalea, the rapper wore a nude spray paint-inspired T-shirt tucked into white pinstripe trousers and pulled things together with lacy, pointy-toed bow-embellished Louboutin pumps.

Iggy Azalea wearing lacy nude Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Iggy Azalea’s nude bow-embellished Louboutins. CREDIT: Shutterstock

