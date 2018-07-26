Maria Sharapova Shows Off Her Sweet Legs in Flirty Pop Art-Inspired Sandals

Maria Sharapova made a sweet arrival on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the trendy Cleo restaurant to celebrate her Sugarpova candy line’s collaboration with SBE hotels.

The Nike ambassador had on a black floral-print Ganni wrap dress with semisheer sleeves and completed the look with flirty, pop-art-inspired sandals by Pierre Hardy. The French label’s shoes were detailed with brown calf hair around the appliquéd eye embellishments that adorned the blue leather and suede upper on a 4-inch heel. A buckle-fastening ankle strap at the top finished off the sandals.

Maria Sharapova wears a dress by Ganni with Pierre Hardy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Maria Sharapova's sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Sharpova’s line of candies includes bubblegum shaped like tennis balls, chocolates, sweet and sour bites, gummies and more.

“Tonight @sugarpova celebrated the launch of our collaboration with @sbecollection hotels around the 🌎 at the fab @cleorestaurant in LaLa Land. Look out mini bar lovers #OneShelfAtATime 😉#Sugarpova” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Sharpova returned to Wimbledon in July following an injury last year. On the court, the longtime Nike endorser wore white Nike Air Zoom Vapor X HC sneakers with a green Swoosh and her first name monogramed in cursive gold ink.

