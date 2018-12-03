Sign up for our newsletter today!

Margot Robbie Pulls Off Wearing Sandals in the Winter in the Chicest Way Possible

By Allie Fasanella
Margot Robbie is in the Big Apple promoting her new film “Mary Queen of Scots,” in which she plays Queen Elizabeth I. Today, the award-winning Aussie actress was spotted departing her Tribeca hotel en route to an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” sporting a chic Chanel logo look complete with strappy sandals.

The 28-year-old star served up old-school vibes in a retro-inspired cardigan that featured a a blue trim and black branding across the chest, which she styled with a pair of high-waist, wide-leg jeans. Black strappy sandals with a chunky block heel and a black leather double-C shoulder bag from the iconic French brand seamlessly pulled her outfit together.

margot robbie chanel
Margot Robbie wearing a Chanel logo cardigan sweater with wide-leg jeans and strappy black velvet sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Robbie earned her first Oscar nomination last year for her performance as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” and now there’s already Oscar buzz surrounding her role in “Mary Queen of Scots,” in which she stars opposite Saoirse Ronan. The film comes out this Friday.

margot robbie, chanel
Margot Robbie leaving her hotel in NYC to head to an appearance on the ‘Tonight Show’ on Monday.
CREDIT: Splash
margot robbie sandals
A close-up look at Margot Robbie wearing strappy black velvet sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

