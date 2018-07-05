Margot Robbie’s Outfit Is See-Through From Head to Toe in the Chicest Way

Margot Robbie made a sensual style statement today in London while promoting her new film “Terminal.”

The Australian actress hit the red carpet in a black lace dress with nude illusion panels around the bodice and skirt. Continuing the see-through effect down to her feet, the blonde had on matching Chanel satin pumps with Lucite heels.

Margot Robbie wears a black lace dress with Chanel satin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Margot Robbie's pumps with Lucite heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The shoes were designed with 4-inch heels detailed with a black gradient that transitioned into a transparent stiletto.

It’s no surprise Robbie opted for the French luxury brand as she was tapped in March as the face of its first Coco Neige collection, a range of winter sports and après-ski styles.

Margot Robbie wears a black lace dress with Chanel satin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld shot the Oscar-nominated star for a campaigned that appeared in the July issues of international magazines.

“This shoot was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Robbie said in a statement. “The energy and vibe on set was so wonderful and collaborative. Karl Lagerfeld is a creative mastermind. I already knew he was a genius but to be able to spend time with him in person, I now know he is also just a wonderful human being.”

