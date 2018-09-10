Margaret Qualley’s Advice for Dancing in Heels

Margaret Qualley has some advice for dancing in heels.

While the actress spends most of her time in Converse kicks these days, she offered some tips: “Don’t wear them! But seriously, wear a shoe with a strap. If you fall down, get back up.”

She also remembers the thrill of wearing her first pair of jazz shoes as a young dancer.

“When I was a kid, age 5 or so, my sister [Rainey], who was just 10, saved up her allowance to buy me a pair,” recalled the younger daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley.

The face of Kate Spade New York — and star of its spring ’18 campaign — appears on this week’s FN cover with creative director Nicola Glass.

Kate Spade’s campaign face models the spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Annie Tritt

Qualley, 23, is best known for her roles in the HBO series “The Leftovers” and the 2017 flick “Death Note.” She made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week in 2016 and worked with Tory Burch and Kenzo before teaming up with Kate Spade this year. “I love working with the brand,” Qualley said on-set in August before she dashed back to Los Angeles, where she resides and works as an actress.

But Qualley said she’s most invigorated by the energy of New York. She moved to the city as a teenager and hopes to return soon.

The former ballerina, who grew up in Montana and North Carolina, isn’t dancing as much as she used to. But she remembers how important her pointe shoes were onstage. “You have to be very particular. They have to feel right and be the most flattering for your arch and instep,” she said.