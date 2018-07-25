Watch Mandy Moore Twirl in 4-Inch Heels and a Fringe Dress at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Many Moore was pleased by the playful outfit she rocked for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in L.A. on Tuesday. And after things wrapped she shimmied her way outside the studio to prove it.

“This is why I don’t dance but I sure had some fun twirling over at @jimmykimmellive and chatting about @darkestminds, @dawestheband and @nbcthisisus,” she captioned a video, showing how well she could move around in her dress while on her heels.

Moore held court on the late-night show wearing a striking Missoni fringe dress in warm shades of blue, yellow, pink and red. She completed the look in green Jimmy Choo sandals.

A red carpet favorite among celebs, the luxury brand’s Minny sandals feature delicate straps across the toe and ankle. The shoes incorporate a cut out at the back of the 4-inch heel for a pop of sensuality.

Mandy Moore wears a Missoni dress with Jimmy Choo's Minny sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Mandy Moore wearing Jimmy Choo's Minny sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It was a glam transformation for the “This Is Us” actress, who arrived at the studio in a fuss-free look, clad in a black and white airy dress with comfy pink slides ahead of a spectacular A-list makeover.

Mandy Moore arrives at "Jimmy Kimmel Live." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

