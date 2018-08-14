Mandy Moore Sizzles in a Fierce Leather Minidress With Sculpted Shoulders and Strappy Heels

Mandy Moore lit up the red carpet last night in an electric-blue leather minidress that put her enviable curves on display.

The 34-year-old actress joined several of her “This Is Us” cast mates at an FYC panel event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to chat about the NBC series’ upcoming third season. She accessorized her edgy Isabel Marant dress — which was detailed with sculpted shoulders and a knot accent on the bodice — with a pair of dangle earrings and satin pointy-toe d’Orsay heels. She wore her hair styled in textured waves and kept her makeup minimal.

Mandy Moore shines in a blue Isabel Marant minidress. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Moore’s onscreen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, also was in a blue mood. The star wore a navy-blue suit and polkadot-print dress shirt, teamed with brown suede monk-strap shoes.

Milo Ventimiglia also opts for a blue look, accessorized with suede shoes. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz struck a whimsical note in a colorful bird-print dress by Draper James. She topped off her look with burgundy flats featuring delicate ghillie lacing on the instep. Her hair was swept up in a simple chignon.

Chrissy Metz adds a touch of whimsy with a bird-print dress. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown, meanwhile, looked effortlessly dapper in a tan suit, worn with a white and black polkadot-print shirt. He kicked things up with a cool pair of two-tone oxfords by Rob McAllan. The $365 shoes, dubbed the Sinatra style, combine a lightweight canvas material with leather toecap and heel accents.

Sterling K. Brown wears a tan suit and two-tone shoes. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Always full of fashion surprises on the red carpet, Chris Sullivan opted for an all-black outfit, teamed with a royal-blue jacket, simple black loafers and his signature accessory: a fedora. Also on hand, Justin Hartley kept things simple in a navy-blue suit, worn over a pale blue shirt. He finished his look with spiffy brown leather tapered-toe dress shoes.

Stylish hats are a signature accessory for Chris Sullivan. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley looks stylish in a navy-blue suit and brown oxfords. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Want more?

Watch Mandy Moore Twirl in 4-Inch Heels and a Fringe Dress at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

How ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Went From Wearing Payless to Alexander McQueen

Mandy Moore Is Red-Hot In a Dangerously High-Slit Dress and 5-Inch Blade Heels