Malia Obama Debuts Extra-Long Braids With Sports Bra, Leggings and Cat Boots

Malia Obama debuted a new ‘do today while enjoying an outing in New York. The former first daughter, now 19 years old, showed off extra-long braids while clad in workout gear.

Along with the new hairstyle, she revealed the results of her fitness regime with a flash of her toned abs. Obama stepped out in a sports bra, Soulcycle leggings and camel-colored Cat boots.

Malia Obama wears Cat boots.

The shoes had white wraparound laces, branding around the collar and a long tongue. Look familiar? Obama wore them quite often when she interned at The Weinstein Co. before the film production company became engulfed in a sex scandal.

The Harvard University sophomore is fond of casual styles, much like her peers. In fact, the day she moved into her dorm room, she paired an Alexander Wang graphic tee with simple white sneakers. On other outings, she has worn Doc Marten’s and Reebok’s retro Club C kick, among other affordable brands.

Malia Obama

Detail of Malia Obama's Cat boots.

