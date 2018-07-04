Check Out the New FN!

Happy 20th Birthday, Malia Obama: A Look at Her Effortlessly Cool Street Style

By Allie Fasanella
Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former president Barak Obama’s children (Sasha is 17), is celebrating her 20th birthday today.

Since leaving the White House and Capitol Hill after her father’s second term as commander-in-chief, the Harvard University sophomore has been spotted out and about, often in New York City, showing off her effortlessly cool and relatable style. So, with that in mind, FN rounded up some of Malia’s best street style moments over the past year.

Earlier this summer in the Big Apple, the former first daughter debuted a new braided hairdo along with her go-to favorite sandy-colored Cat boots, which she was photographed wearing a number of times throughout 2017. She styled the lace-up ankle style with a black sports bra, Soulcycle leggings and a denim jacket.

Malia Obama, cat boots, leggings, bra, workout
Malia Obama wearing Cat boots in New York City this June.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, last April, Obama was seen wearing a sunny yellow T-shirt paired with skintight dark-wash jeans and classic black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers — another style she frequents.

malia obama, converse chuck taylor all-stars
Malia Obama wearing Converse sneakers in New York.
CREDIT: Splash

During another outing in the Big Apple last spring, Malia repped a brand that isn’t reached for as much these days — K-Swiss. Obama wore white high-top kicks featuring five side stripes and the California brand’s logo along with loose-fitting boyfriend jeans and a colorblock windbreaker.

malia obama, k-swiss, malia obama style
Malia Obama wearing K-Swiss sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Check out the gallery for more of Malia Obama’s best style moments.

