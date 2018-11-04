Maggie Rogers Rocks Trendy Western Boots After ‘SNL’ Debut

Maggie Rogers stepped out in trendy boots for her performance on “Saturday Night Live” yesterday.

The singer appeared as musical guest on the sketch comedy show for the first time — and she was understandably excited.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram after the show, the 24-year-old poses elatedly in front of the studio doors. She wears a see-through Simone Rocha dress with gold detailing, layered over a pair of flare jeans.

For footwear, Rogers sported Western boots — an on-trend style for fall ’18 — in black. The shoes feature a square toe, with silver detailing at the tip.

“I JUST PLAYED SNL !!!!!!!!” the star captioned the series of blurry shots. She accessorized her cheeky look with a blue cowboy hat.

The songstress — who performed her songs “Light On” and “Fallingwater” — looked comfortable on the “SNL” stage. She performed in a billowing red dress, going barefoot and wearing her long locks down for a bohemian look.

She kept her fans up to date on happenings throughout the appearance, updating both her Twitter and Instagram stories.

Rogers is preparing for the release of her first album, the follow-up to her 2017 EP, “Now That the Light Is Fading.” Her breakout single, “Alaska,” debuted on that EP.

