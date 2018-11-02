Even Madonna Wants a Pair of Post Malone’s Sold-Out Crocs

Ask and you shall receive. Well, that’s certainly the case for Madonna.

On Tuesday, Crocs launched special-edition clogs made in collaboration with Post Malone, and the shoes sold out in just 10 minutes. That didn’t deter the Queen of Pop.

After Posty Instagrammed himself in the shoes saying they were already sold out, Madonna commented on the photo with: “Omg I love those. How can I get some??” Crocs immediately responded, telling the singer to direct message them. So if all is right in the world, Madonna should be receiving Post Malone’s Dimitri clogs.

If you’re not Madonna, chances are, you missed out on the launch. However, the company did say a follow-up style is on the way, but the date is still under wraps.

With Posty’s loyal 13.9 million followers on Instagram, it doesn’t come as a shock that the collab clogs have already sold out.

The $60 shoes reimagined the label’s classic silhouette by adding a baby devil motif and six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, including re-creations of Post Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo and his Posty Co™ logo.

Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Said Crocs chief marketing officer Terence Reilly, “Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs,’ that really got our attention. Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out, and [we are] excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

Want more?

The Fanciest Pair of Crocs Created in Honor of National Croc Day

‘Ugly’ Fashion Has Made Crocs More Popular Among Teens Than Ever