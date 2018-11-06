Sign up for our newsletter today!

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Bares It All in a Shockingly Sheer Dress

By Allie Fasanella
Lourdes Ciccone Leon, luar spring 2019, 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Lourdes Ciccone Leon at the 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on Nov 5.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon made waves at the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in Brooklyn last night and not just because she’s the Queen of Pop’s offspring.

In a bold, unapologetic move, the 22-year-old — who has modeled for brands like Stella McCartney, Converse and Gypsy Sport — bared it all on the red carpet in a gauzy white sheer minidress. Leon donned a look courtesy of Luar’s spring ’19 collection by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based designer Raul Lopez, who has also dressed countless celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Kendrick Lamar.

Lourdes Ciccone Leon, luar spring 2019, 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Lourdes Leon wearing a white sheer dress courtesy of Luar spring ’19.
Madge’s eldest daughter, who posed on the carpet with Lopez, accessorized the asymmetrical design with a tiny snakeskin bag and statement-making drop earrings designed to resemble white clutches. For shoes, she showed off a pair of coordinating white leather ankle-strap sandals featuring a subtle crystal-embellished trim along the front strap. Leon expertly pulled things together by slipping on a sparkly tennis bracelet and slicking back her hair in a tight ponytail.

Lourdes Ciccone Leon, luar spring 2019, 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Lourdes Leon at the 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
Lopez, the founder of Luar, was one of the night’s finalists, but he unfortunately lost out to Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, who took home the top prize worth $400,000. The runners-up for the CFDA/Vogue award were Emily Adams Bode of menswear brand Bode and Jonathan Cohen.

Lourdes Ciccone Leon, luar spring 2019, 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
A close-up view of Lourdes Leon’s white ankle-strap sandals featuring a crystal toe trim.
