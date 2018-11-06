Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Bares It All in a Shockingly Sheer Dress

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon made waves at the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in Brooklyn last night and not just because she’s the Queen of Pop’s offspring.

In a bold, unapologetic move, the 22-year-old — who has modeled for brands like Stella McCartney, Converse and Gypsy Sport — bared it all on the red carpet in a gauzy white sheer minidress. Leon donned a look courtesy of Luar’s spring ’19 collection by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based designer Raul Lopez, who has also dressed countless celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Kendrick Lamar.

Lourdes Leon wearing a white sheer dress courtesy of Luar spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Madge’s eldest daughter, who posed on the carpet with Lopez, accessorized the asymmetrical design with a tiny snakeskin bag and statement-making drop earrings designed to resemble white clutches. For shoes, she showed off a pair of coordinating white leather ankle-strap sandals featuring a subtle crystal-embellished trim along the front strap. Leon expertly pulled things together by slipping on a sparkly tennis bracelet and slicking back her hair in a tight ponytail.

Lourdes Leon at the 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez, the founder of Luar, was one of the night’s finalists, but he unfortunately lost out to Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, who took home the top prize worth $400,000. The runners-up for the CFDA/Vogue award were Emily Adams Bode of menswear brand Bode and Jonathan Cohen.

A close-up view of Lourdes Leon’s white ankle-strap sandals featuring a crystal toe trim. CREDIT: Shutterstock

