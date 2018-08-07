Why the Internet is Buzzing About K-Pop Group Loona’s New Music Video With Matching Outfits

If you haven’t heard of the 12-member South Korean girl group Loona, then FN is here to fill you in on everything you’d want to know about them and the band’s new music video. Over the past two years, as a part of an interesting roll-out plan, each member of Loona has made an individual debut. “Favorite,” which dropped today, serves as the girl’s first hotly anticipated single as a full unit and fans are freaking out over their choreography, looks and more.

The K-Pop group consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, Olivia Hy. “At its maximum power for the first time, Loona’s lead single ‘favOriTe’ declares the signature sound of Loona at its complete form,” their agency said.

The video opens with a shot of HeeJin sporting white high-top Converse sneakers with white knee socks and a typical schoolgirl uniform before she greets her fans and other group members, who are clad in the same head-to-toe look, in an open warehouse. It only makes sense that HeeJin would get things going as she was the very first Loona member to be announced back in 2016.

For the girl’s expertly in-sync dance moves, hair flips and matching looks, check out the full video below.

Loona’s debut concert titled, LOOΠΔ birth, will take place on August 19.

