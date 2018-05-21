Check Out the New FN!

These Celebs Arrived in Look-Alike Outfits at the Billboard Music Awards

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Dua lipa
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
View Gallery 75 Images

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet saw many statement styles and beauty looks today, but there was also a number of celebs that made us do double-takes with their strikingly similar ensembles.

Enter Bebe Rexha, whose black velvet gown with extravagant tulle sleeves had us wondering whether she and Tyra Banks, who went with a knee-length ruffle sleeve dress, planned their getups before arriving at the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “I Got You” singer wore peep-toe platform stilettos with a gown from Christian Siriano’s fall ’18 collection while the model-turned-TV personality unleashed her dark side in a look courtesy of her personal stylist, Joanna Konjevod.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another pair that matched — this time, per their electric blue lapels — were Darren Criss and Zedd. The “Glee” alum chose a Dior Homme suit and sleek Louboutins for his BBMAs look.

Related News

Katie Holmes and Her Mini-Me Suri Twin in Florals at the Ballet

Meghan Markle Is Still in Bridal Mode at Her First Outing as Duchess of Sussex

Darren Criss
Darren Criss
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On the other hand, DJ and record producer Zedd let his bedazzled shoes to do the talking, stepping out in an all-black suit with blue detailing at the collar.

Zedd
Zedd
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lastly, there was Dua Lipa, who appeared every bit of a stunner in an ’80s glam outfit. The “New Rules” hitmaker’s plunging purple metallic dress made way for soaring platform heels that captured attention of guests and paparazzi.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa on the carpet in Alexandre Vauthier.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

However, Alyson Stoner had a twinning moment with her fellow artist, decking out in a similar shade and equally revealing ensemble composed of a power suit and snakelike stilettos.

Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet.

Want more?

Jenna Dewan and Kelly Clarkson Turn Heads in Studs on the Red Carpet at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS Is Decked Out in Gucci on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

You Won’t Believe How Your Fave Stars Looked at the Billboard Music Awards Over the Years

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad