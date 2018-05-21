These Celebs Arrived in Look-Alike Outfits at the Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet saw many statement styles and beauty looks today, but there was also a number of celebs that made us do double-takes with their strikingly similar ensembles.

Enter Bebe Rexha, whose black velvet gown with extravagant tulle sleeves had us wondering whether she and Tyra Banks, who went with a knee-length ruffle sleeve dress, planned their getups before arriving at the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “I Got You” singer wore peep-toe platform stilettos with a gown from Christian Siriano’s fall ’18 collection while the model-turned-TV personality unleashed her dark side in a look courtesy of her personal stylist, Joanna Konjevod.

Tyra Banks CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another pair that matched — this time, per their electric blue lapels — were Darren Criss and Zedd. The “Glee” alum chose a Dior Homme suit and sleek Louboutins for his BBMAs look.

Darren Criss CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On the other hand, DJ and record producer Zedd let his bedazzled shoes to do the talking, stepping out in an all-black suit with blue detailing at the collar.

Zedd CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lastly, there was Dua Lipa, who appeared every bit of a stunner in an ’80s glam outfit. The “New Rules” hitmaker’s plunging purple metallic dress made way for soaring platform heels that captured attention of guests and paparazzi.

Dua Lipa on the carpet in Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

However, Alyson Stoner had a twinning moment with her fellow artist, decking out in a similar shade and equally revealing ensemble composed of a power suit and snakelike stilettos.

Alyson Stoner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

