Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy & Carrie Underwood Goes Whimsical on the Radio Disney Music Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood gave a whimsical twist to her style today in Los Angeles at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.
The country singer arrived in a sleek black dress that was covered with lipstick kisses and eyelash prints, detailed with sheer black sleeves and a matching skirt.
Tying the look together from head to toe, the hitmaker matched her sandals to the red and pink pouts found in the gown’s graphics.
Joining her on the red carpet was fellow diva Kelly Clarkson, who has been hitting high notes onstage and elsewhere with her fashion statements.
Clarkson rocked a laser-cut dress that incorporated panels of cobalt blue fabric layered around the bodice and skirt. The entertainer completed the look with a pair of platform boots.
Clarkson will perform a medley of her hits during the ceremony, where she will be honored with the Icon Award.
The pre-recorded show will air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on The Disney Channel; it will be available to stream on the Radio Disney app and the DisneyNOW app.
Some of the other performers include Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Ludacris, Echosmith and more.
