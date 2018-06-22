Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy & Carrie Underwood Goes Whimsical on the Radio Disney Music Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood gave a whimsical twist to her style today in Los Angeles at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The country singer arrived in a sleek black dress that was covered with lipstick kisses and eyelash prints, detailed with sheer black sleeves and a matching skirt.

Tying the look together from head to toe, the hitmaker matched her sandals to the red and pink pouts found in the gown’s graphics.

Carrie Underwood CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Joining her on the red carpet was fellow diva Kelly Clarkson, who has been hitting high notes onstage and elsewhere with her fashion statements.

Clarkson rocked a laser-cut dress that incorporated panels of cobalt blue fabric layered around the bodice and skirt. The entertainer completed the look with a pair of platform boots.

Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson (L) and Carrie Underwood pose on the red carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Clarkson will perform a medley of her hits during the ceremony, where she will be honored with the Icon Award.

The pre-recorded show will air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on The Disney Channel; it will be available to stream on the Radio Disney app and the DisneyNOW app.

Some of the other performers include Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Ludacris, Echosmith and more.

Ludacris CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more celebrity style on the 2018 Radio Music Awards red carpet.

Want more?



Carrie Underwood Makes a Sparkling Arrival on the 2018 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson Stomps Out in Strappy Studded Heels & Dramatic Earrings on the CMT Awards Red Carpet