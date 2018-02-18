Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence & More Stars Wear Black for the 2018 BAFTAs

View Slideshow Rex Shutterstock

Another awards show, another night for black. And for supporting the Time’s Up movement — a showbiz campaign to end sexual harassment in the industry.

Nominees such as Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, as well as Hollywood’s most famous faces from Jennifer Lawrence to Angelina Jolie, have arrived on the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTAs sporting varying noir designs. Scroll through to see what you favorite celebs are wearing tonight, which honors outstanding achievement in film and television.

“I, Tonya” actress Margo showed off a floor-length high-neck gown featuring subtle cut-out detail and an embellished tulle skirt. And while her shoes were covered by her dress, the Aussie starlet further accessorized with a Boîte de Nuite satin clutch by Roger Vivier and statement stud earrings.

Meanwhile, J-Law made her return to the BAFTAs tonight, making an entrance at Royal Albert Hall in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. Underneath her strapless off-the-shoulder dress, the award-winning actress wore shoes by Charlotte Olympia and while not pictured, she carried a Roger Vivier Envelope Flap Diadem bag.

Elsewhere, “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o pulled out all the stops for the occasion, pairing a stunning eye-catching black velvet gowns with metallic detailing with statement drop earnings.

“Lady Bird” actress Saoirse Ronan hit the red carpet in a shimmery feather-embellished frock bearing a high neck and a sheer skirt. Platform ankle-strap pumps completed her look.

For more stars, including Timothée Chalamet and Naomie Harris, scroll through the 2018 BAFTAs gallery.

