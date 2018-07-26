Lindsey Vonn Flatters Her Figure in Powder Pink Heels and a Sparkling Minidress

Lindsey Vonn kept things pretty in pink when she hit the red carpet in L.A. on Wednesday for the premiere of “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

The Olympic ski champ sparkled in a sequins-covered Retrofete wrap dress that had a dangerously short hem that cut high around the thighs. The Barbie-pink mini was complemented by a softer shade in the same hue, powder pink shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti that elongated the athlete’s toned legs.

Lindsey Vonn wears a Retrofete dress with Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

Detail of Lindsey Vonn's Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

The luxury brand’s Bridget mules feature a peep-toe profile with knot detail on a 5-inch heel; they retail for around $625.

Vonn, an Under Armour ambassador, has Olympic gold and bronze medals, two World Championship gold medals and four overall World Cup titles. But the precious material she decided to showcase for the premiere appeared to be diamonds — in the form of long sparklers that dangled from her ears.

Lindsey Vonn wears a Retrofete dress with Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

Pro hockey star P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn.

Still, her most handsome accessory was her boyfriend, pro hockey star P.K. Subban. The NHL athlete matched his soft-pink jacket to her shoes and completed his look with a black shirt, trousers and sneakers.

Of course, the spy comedy brought out its two leads, Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Kunis looked elegant in a strapless red Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo sandals that peeped from under her long skirt. Choo’s Minny sandal is a red carpet staple. The shoes feature delicate straps across the toe and ankle, and they incorporate a cutout at the back of the 4-inch heels for a pop of sensuality.

Mila Kunis (L) and Kate McKinnon.

Want more?



Lindsey Vonn Is Red-Hot In a Chic Dress & Black Power Pumps At Variety’s Sports & Entertainment Breakfast

Lindsey Vonn Explains Why Women Athletes Must Break Down the Gender Barrier in Sports

Lindsey Vonn Is Red-Hot in a Sensual Dress & Gold Heels on the CMT Awards Red Carpet