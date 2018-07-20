Lindsey Vonn Is Red-Hot In a Chic Dress & Black Power Pumps At Variety’s Sports & Entertainment Breakfast

Lindsey Vonn and Kevin Durant served as keynote speakers at FN’s sister magazine Variety‘s Sports & Entertainment Breakfast today and they both showed up in style. The Olympic alpine ski racer stole the spotlight though, attending the event in a sultry, sheer, red-hot dress paired with black stiletto power pumps.
With her blond tresses in a braided half-up ‘do, Vonn shined in a semi-sheer red polka-dot print design featuring a high neckline, subtle ruffles and a bow detail. A thick black belt seamlessly coordinated with her sky-high black suede heels boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette.
The 33-year-old Under Armour athlete accessorized with silver hoop earrings to polish off her sophisticated look.
Meanwhile, Nike star basketball player Durant — who nabbed his second NBA Championship in June playing for the Golden State Warriors — showed up looking effortlessly cool in a black leather biker jacket with a coral T-shirt underneath, gray plaid trousers and white leather low-top sneakers. Round sunglasses polished off his ensemble for the occasion.
