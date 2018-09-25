Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Plenty of Toe Cleavage in Tight Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Saint Laurent courted big stars to see the luxury label’s spring ’19 show today at Paris Fashion Week.

Supermodels of the old guard joined fashion tastemakers, in-demand entertainers and Lindsay Lohan on the front row.

Lohan sat alongside her brother, rising model Dakota — and both complemented each other in all-black outfits and matching fiery hair.

The nightclub fixture had on a little black dress that incorporated structured shoulders, a knot around the collar and a ruched skirt. Down below, she had plenty of toe cleavage on show in a pair of black patent pumps. The shoes had a pointy profile on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel. Lohan appeared to have quite a tight fit in the shoes as her toes puckered at the front and her skin folded at the back while posing for photos.

Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also opted for an LBD, coordinating with booties embellished with large buckles.

Salma Hayek looked chic in a cropped blazer over a sleeveless top teamed with a floor-length skirt. The Oscar-nominated star was joined by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the brand’s parent company Kering.

Actors Dave Franco and Alison Brie, designers Chiara Ferragni and Nicole Richie, and catwalk legends Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Carla Bruni and Amber Valetta were also among the guests.

See images of Saint Laurent’s spring ’19 runway show.

