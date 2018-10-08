Lili Reinhart Takes NYC in Hard-Soft Look, With the Perfect Fall Sandals

The CW’s “Riverdale” is set to return to small screens this Wednesday and Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper in the teen drama, is in New York City doing press. The 22-year-old actress took on Comic-Con with the rest of the cast yesterday, followed by an appearance on AOL’s Build Speaker Series today.

Stepping out in the Big Apple earlier, Reinhart showed off a hard-soft look featuring a black leather biker jacket with zipper trimming over a flowy rusty orange striped maxidress boasting a belt and a thigh-high slit.

Lili Reinhart arriving at AOL’s Build Series in New York City on Oct 8. CREDIT: Splash

The Cleveland native pulled her feminine-yet-masculine ensemble together with strappy burnt orange velvet stiletto sandals perfect for fall and a white leather handbag with gold hardware.

Lili Reinhart wearing a leather jacket over a striped dress with strappy burnt orange velvet sandals. CREDIT: Splash

On Sunday at Comic-Con, Reinhart, who is confirmed to be dating costar Cole Sprouse, wore an ultra-girly pink dress featuring red ribbon shoulder straps with matching red trim teamed with nude sandals. During the “Riverdale” cast panel, she told the crowd the new season “will give you nightmares.”

Lili Reinhart speaking on a panel with the cast of “Riverdale” at New York Comic Con on Sunday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

