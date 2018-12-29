Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lil Wayne Hits the Stage in Outrageous Y/Project x Ugg Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Lil Wayne
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Lil Wayne has been wearing Uggs for years, but the rapper really took things to another level at a Thursday performance in Detroit.

The 36-year-old hit the Little Caesar’s Arena stage while clad in a pair of over-the-top Y/Project x Ugg boots.

lil wayne, ugg boots, rapper, y/project, detroit
Lil Wayne rapping white clad in Y/Project x Ugg boots on Dec. 27 in Detroit.
CREDIT: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Wayne’s boots were an $800 style from the buzzy collaboration between the two brands. The shoes offer a futuristic take on the classic Ugg silhouette, featuring a triple-layered styling that can be folded up and down to the wearer’s liking.

lil wayne, ugg, performance,fashion, celebrity style
A closer look at Wayne’s Uggs.
CREDIT: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper wore all three layers rolled down. He went for a full-on cozy look in a shearling-lined aviator cap and cozy tan sweater (which he later took off).

The temperature inside the arena must have been pretty cold, as Wayne wore a denim lace-up long-sleeved shirt and zebra-print pants to finish off his look. The star added a bit of rock-star glam with a pair of oversized sunglasses that hit most of his face.

lil wayne, y/project x ugg, boots, performance, detroit
Lil Wayne walks in his cozy Y/Project x Ugg boots.
CREDIT: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

While his decision to step out in the Y/Project x Ugg boots might be surprising to some, he’s not the first celebrity to slip on the wild shoes.

Rihanna tested out a thigh-high pair of boots from the collab for Coachella in April. The “Pon de Replay” singer styled her boots with the same sheer camel-colored dress that Y/Project paired them with on the runway.

extra af. #chella18

Click through the gallery to see celebrities who love their Ugg boots.

