LeBron James Turns Heads in a Short Suit at Game 1 of the NBA Finals

LeBron James is known for his moves on the court, but the basketball superstar made waves before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors last night when he arrived in a head-turning custom Thom Browne suit.

James wasn’t the only one donning duds courtesy of the avant-garde New York-based designer. The Nike athlete recently purchased custom matching Thom Browne suits for his whole team to wear before their basketball games.

Each player showed off a made-to-measure Super 120 twill suit featuring a white oxford shirt, four-bar cashmere cardigan, leather brogue boots and a Mr. Thom bag for the team’s first-round Game 3 of the playoffs on April 20. And Thursday, some members of the team joined James in modeling the suits’ shorts versions for summer as they hit the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The Nike collaborator looked dapper in the gray short suit paired with matching socks and black lace-up boots. And his patent leather doctor’s alligator tote, sunglasses and jewelry only added to the bold ensemble, making the star baller stand out.

