Lea Michele Already Looks Like a Bride in Her $1.4K Wedding Shower Dress

Lea Michele was a walking image of glee (pun intended) at her bridal shower on Monday.

The actress is engaged to Zandy Reich and the bride-to-be glowed in a white $1,445 Christian Siriano ruffled off-the-shoulder dress.

Her metallic silver pumps served as the perfect finishing touch.

Michele shared more images from the shower, which her mom threw for her, including an abundance of white decorations and a sneak peek at the menu from the event.

She finished off her posts from with a couple of pictures with her future husband, showing off the bouquet he brought her, which led some confused fans to think the two already got married.

Michele has already announced that she asked “Glee” co-star and close friend Darren Criss to be her wedding singer, and in May, she shared this image of co-star Jonathan Groff with the caption: “Maid of honor.”

