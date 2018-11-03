How to Watch Latin Grammys Red Carpet Live Stream Free

This year’s Latin Grammys are bound to be big.

The awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 15, with actress Ana de la Reguera and singer Carlos Rivera serving as co-hosts.

Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny and Will Smith will unite onstage to perform their new song, “Está Rico,” live for the first time. The long list of performers slated to appear also includes J Balvin, Halsey and Jorge Drexler. Balvin is a frontrunner in the awards race for this year’s Latin Grammys, with the most nominations of any performer (8).

The Nov. 15 ceremony will be broadcast on Univision at 8 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, Univision will show exclusive “Noche de Estrellas” to provide fans with a look at celebrity red carpet arrivals. A limited number of tickets are also available to purchase for fans hoping to attend the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans hoping to tune in for the fashion can access a free live stream online of the red carpet. The Latin Grammys will have a Facebook Live feed going before the show begins (starting at 4 p.m. ET) to allow viewers an intimate look at the biggest night in Latin music. Aside from red carpet coverage, the live feed will include behind-the-scenes coverage, such as backstage interviews with stars.