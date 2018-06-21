Cavs Player Larry Nance Jr. Gets Married in Yeezys and Lululemon Pants

When you think of a men’s wedding shoe, a Yeezy is not normally the first thing that comes to mind. Apparently, though, for Cleveland Cavaliers player Larry Nance Jr., it was the perfect something new.

Nance got married this Tuesday sporting a pair of Kanye’s line of sneakers in an Ohio courthouse.

His wife, Hailey Pince, posted a picture of the two on Instagram with the caption: “Four year anniversary, celebrated by tying the knot at the courthouse in the most Hailey and Larry style. No makeup, hair in a quick ugly pony, Larry in some Lululemon pants and yeezy’s.”

The couple, in celebration of four years together, decided to head over to the local courthouse and get officially hitched on the spot before their big ceremony. There was little preparation and minimal outfit planning; the Cavs player paired the sneakers with a plain black tee and khaki Lululemon pants.

The judge who officiated the wedding even tweeted about their marriage with another picture of Nance Jr.’s outfit.

It was an absolute honor to marry Hailey and Larry today💞❤️!!#GoCavs pic.twitter.com/oz29AqbDdb — Judge Amy Corrigall Jones (@KeepJudgeJones) June 19, 2018

One thing is for sure: There has never been a more comfortable groom at his own wedding.