Lady Gaga Channels Marilyn Monroe in Two Different Outfits With the Same Sexy Black Pumps

After stunning in a striking orange dress in Paris, Lady Gaga made a fabulous arrival at the Venice Film Festival — sitting pretty as a water taxi took her to the photocall for her new film, “A Star is Born.”

For the boat ride, the superstar channeled Old Hollywood glamour, wearing a black bustier dress featuring a thigh-high slit and metal ring detailing on the abdomen from designer Jonathan Simkhai’s resort ’19 collection. She rocked Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 stiletto pumps, with platinum pin curls and a vibrant lip completing her Marilyn Monroe-esque look.

Lady Gaga wearing a Jonathan Simkhai resort 2019 dress with Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Mother Monster, who is in Italy doing press for the upcoming film, later let her hair down and changed into a strappy white vintage Azzedine Alaia dress with an A-line silhouette alongside dapper-looking co-star Bradley Cooper, who co-wrote and directed the film. A mini black leather box bag by Mark Cross and the same black Jimmy Choo shoes added to Gaga’s head-turning ensemble.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper arrive at the “A Star Is Born” photocall. CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Shutterstock

At the film’s press conference, the “Hangover” actor revealed that he was immediately drawn to the 32-year-old star, saying “fell in love with her face and eyes.”

Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Turns Heads in Fetish Boots With 7-Inch Heels & Electric-Blue Coat