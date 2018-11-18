Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lady Gaga Goes for Understated Elegance in Suit & Heels at ‘Variety’ Actors on Actors

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga opted for a toned-down look as she stepped out to “Variety” Actors on Actors in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Shallow” singer sported an all-black Celine outfit, wearing a double-breasted blazer with a shiny top underneath and wide-legged trousers.

Lady Gaga, Casadei, variety actors on actors, red carpet, high heels, celine, pantsuit, celebrity style
Lady Gaga in a Celine suit and Casadei heels.
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

To add a fun pop to her sophisticated outfit, the “A Star Is Born” actress opted for shiny gold pumps with a pointed toe by Casadei. The $690 pumps feature a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel and are made in Italy.

Lady Gaga, Casadei, variety actors on actors, red carpet, high heels
A closer look at Lady Gaga’s gold Casadei pumps.
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron attended in a similar look to Gaga’s, sporting a black-and-white houndstooth blazer with the sleeves rolled up over a polka-dot top and black pants. She wore pointy-toed shoes to complete her understated outfit.

Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, actors on actors, variety
Michael B. Jordan and Charlize Theron
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

The South African stunner posed for photos with Michael B. Jordan, who looked dapper in a black-and-white checked suit that looked a lot like Theron’s blazer. The actor wore a pair of shiny black Chelsea boots to complete his sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Constance Wu opted for a brighter look on the red carpet. The “Fresh Off the Boot” star wore a yellow Blumarine dress with a plunging neckline and button detailing at the midriff. For footwear, she selected Sophia Webster heels with trendy PVC detailing.

Constance Wu, blumarine, sophia webster, red carpet, celebrity style
Constance Wu in a Blumarine dress and Sophia Webster pumps.
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

