Lady Gaga Goes for Understated Elegance in Suit & Heels at ‘Variety’ Actors on Actors

Lady Gaga opted for a toned-down look as she stepped out to “Variety” Actors on Actors in Los Angeles yesterday.
The “Shallow” singer sported an all-black Celine outfit, wearing a double-breasted blazer with a shiny top underneath and wide-legged trousers.
To add a fun pop to her sophisticated outfit, the “A Star Is Born” actress opted for shiny gold pumps with a pointed toe by Casadei. The $690 pumps feature a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel and are made in Italy.
Charlize Theron attended in a similar look to Gaga’s, sporting a black-and-white houndstooth blazer with the sleeves rolled up over a polka-dot top and black pants. She wore pointy-toed shoes to complete her understated outfit.
The South African stunner posed for photos with Michael B. Jordan, who looked dapper in a black-and-white checked suit that looked a lot like Theron’s blazer. The actor wore a pair of shiny black Chelsea boots to complete his sophisticated look.
Meanwhile, Constance Wu opted for a brighter look on the red carpet. The “Fresh Off the Boot” star wore a yellow Blumarine dress with a plunging neckline and button detailing at the midriff. For footwear, she selected Sophia Webster heels with trendy PVC detailing.
