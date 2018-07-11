Lady Gaga Wears Head-to-Toe Leather Look With a Newsboy Cap & Sky-High Platforms

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga has a history of bold outfit choices, but wearing head-to-toe leather in 85-degree heat might be her craziest look yet. Well, maybe not (she did wear a full meat ensemble to the VMAs in 2010), but still — was she sweating? We can’t imagine she wasn’t.

However, if the pop superstar was fazed by the East Coast’s exceedingly warm weather while heading to a photo shoot in New York today, she showed no signs.

Lady Gaga spotted in New York City with boyfriend Christian Carino. CREDIT: Splash

The “Joanne” songstress was spotted stepping out in a black leather Sonia Rykiel biker dress, which skimmed her ankles, giving way to custom Giuseppe Zanotti square-toed platform boots boasting a sky-high heel.

Gaga complemented the belted, zipper-embellished number from the French fashion designer’s fall ’18 collection with a black leather Eric Javits “Night Porter” newsboy cap, Moschino spring ’18 shield sunglasses and a coordinating handbag by Gabriela Hearst.

Gaga wearing a Sonia Rykiel fall '18 leather biker dress with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up platform boots. CREDIT: Splash

The 32-year-old upcoming “A Star Is Born” actress has been spotted heading in and out of the recording studio in New York over the past month.

For a look at some of Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments to date, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Goes Full-Out ’90s in Checkered Co-Ords and Sky-High Platform Boots

Lady Gaga Styles the Tiniest Leopard-Print Dress With Sky-High Combat Boots