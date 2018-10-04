Lady Gaga Is a Silver-Screen Siren in This Red-Hot Dress & Knee-High Boots

She’s fashion’s lady in red.

Lady Gaga commanded all the attention at last night’s screening of “A Star Is Born” — not only because of her surprise appearance but also courtesy of her red-hot outfit.

Lady Gaga attends a screening of “A Star Is Born” in New York. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Greeting an enthusiastic crowd at the New York event hosted by YouTube star and activist Tyler Oakley, Mother Monster flaunted a standout dress by French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The floor-length piece was adorned with glitter, with a loose-fitting turtleneck, long sleeves and a high slit ruched at the thigh.

The draped cut showed off a pair of over-the-knee boots in black, the seams running down the center of the shoes. With a pointed toe and slight heel, her footwear added just the right amount of edge to an otherwise elegant look.

Lady Gaga wears Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Gaga finished off her statement ensemble with circular sunglasses, keeping her platinum blonde hair straight and makeup natural. She also grabbed a microphone to express gratitude to fans who attended the special screening.

The actress-slash-singer has been doing the press rounds for “A Star Is Born,” which premieres tomorrow in theaters across the country. The latest remake of the 1937 film marks co-star Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut.

