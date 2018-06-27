Lady Gaga Towers Over Fans in 10-Inch Fetish Heels With a Red Lace Minidress

File the following under: “questions we’d like to ask Lady Gaga” — How do you walk in platform stilettos higher than the Empire State Building? Hyperboles asides, this was our first thought after spotting the pop star on the streets of NYC today sporting the outrageous look below.

Headed to Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, Gaga showed off a red lacy minidress courtesy of Christopher Kane’s fall ’18 collection as she snapped photos with fans before heading inside to record music. The sheer design is eye-catching by itself, but of course, the 32-year-old “A Star is Born” actress added her signature sky-high platform fetish booties to make her ensemble complete.

Lady Gaga wearing a Christopher Kane stretch lace minidress. CREDIT: Splash

The patent leather lace-up style featuring a roughly 10-inch heels is courtesy of her go-to footwear brand Pleaser Shoes. The “Joanne” songstress has reached for similar-looking styles on multiple occasions throughout her career, including the 2017 Grammy Awards and at the 2016 Met Gala.

And she always seems to make it look so easy.

Gaga heading to Electric Lady Studios to record music. CREDIT: Splash

Further accessorizing her ensemble, Gaga donned A-Morir Eyewear’s new Grace crystal-embellished ultra-skinny shades and Jennifer Fisher 1.5 Baby gold-plated hoops. She also toted a Hunting Season fall ’18 lizard leather top handle bag.

A closer look at her platforms. CREDIT: Splash

View more of Lady Gaga’s most outrageous shoes moments.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Is Our Orange Crush In a Sexy Coat, Fishnets and Sky-High Platform Heels