Lady Gaga Stomps Out in 10-Inch Heels & a Skintight Dress for Partying in NYC

Leave it to Lady Gaga to turn heads on the streets of NYC, because that’s exactly what the pop star did last night after attending a birthday party for her manager Bobby Campbell at Beauty & Essex in downtown Manhattan.

Gaga was accompanied by her boyfriend, Christian Carino, for the occasion, for which she wore a skintight, cobalt blue leather dress paired with matching retro-inspired gloves courtesy of Tamuna Ingorokva’s fall ’18 collection. The 32-year-old performer polished off her bold look with sky-high platform boots from her one of her go-to favorite footwear brands, Pleaser Shoes.

Mother Monster donned Pleaser’s Xtreme 1020 boots featuring a shiny black patent leather upper, a lace-up silhouette and a nearly 10-inch stiletto heel, not to mention an over 4-inch front platform.

As the upcoming “A Star is Born” actress exited the celebratory bash she also showed off Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings and a black leather Mark Cross Grace box bag.

