Check Out the New FN!

Lady Gaga Stomps Out in 10-Inch Heels & a Skintight Dress for Partying in NYC

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
gaga
lady-gaga-RuPauls-drag-race-7
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s ‘Ugliest’ Shoes
View Gallery 10 Images

Leave it to Lady Gaga to turn heads on the streets of NYC, because that’s exactly what the pop star did last night after attending a birthday party for her manager Bobby Campbell at Beauty & Essex in downtown Manhattan.

Gaga was accompanied by her boyfriend, Christian Carino, for the occasion, for which she wore a skintight, cobalt blue leather dress paired with matching retro-inspired gloves courtesy of Tamuna Ingorokva’s fall ’18 collection. The 32-year-old performer polished off her bold look with sky-high platform boots from her one of her go-to favorite footwear brands, Pleaser Shoes.

EXCLUSIVE – Date night rocking another colorful dress, out for drinks in the lower

A post shared by PAP CULTURE (@papculture) on

Mother Monster donned Pleaser’s Xtreme 1020 boots featuring a shiny black patent leather upper, a lace-up silhouette and a nearly 10-inch stiletto heel,  not to mention an over 4-inch front platform.

As the upcoming “A Star is Born” actress exited the celebratory bash she also showed off Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings and a black leather Mark Cross Grace box bag.

@ladygaga & @christiancarino leaving Bobby Campbell’s party in new york #ladygaga

A post shared by LADY GAGA (@ladygagaxnews) on

Check out the gallery for more of Lady Gaga rocking Pleaser platforms throughout her career. 

Want more?

Lady Gaga Has a Marilyn Monroe Moment & Rocks Three Fierce Outfits in One Day

I Tried the 10-Inch Platform Shoes Lady Gaga Wears — and This Is What Happened

Lady Gaga Is Back in Action — And So Are Her Sky-High Platforms

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad