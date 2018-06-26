Lady Gaga Is Our Orange Crush In a Sexy Coat, Fishnets and Sky-High Platform Heels

After celebrating NYC Pride 2018a on Sunday, Lady Gaga was spotted out and about in the West Village today wearing a head-turning street style ensemble. Always one to pull a head-turning look, even on a Monday, the pop star donned her typical platforms paired with a bright orange tailored suit jacket from House of Holland.

In addition to the belted design that the British fashion house calls “the color of the uninhibited,” the 32-year-old Grammy winner paired Wolford Twenties fishnet stockings with her sky-high lace-up booties.

Lady Gaga wearing a House of Holland orange tailored suit jacket. CREDIT: Splash

Further accessorizing, the upcoming “A Star is Born” actress toted a sold-out black leather Demi bag boasting a rolled top handle, a turn-lock featuring custom-made rose gold hardware and a structured silhouette. Gaga pulled things together with a black leather choker, cat-eye frames and gold hoop earrings.

Gaga after attending a Soul Cycle class in NYC today. CREDIT: Splash

The “Joanne” songstress reportedly attended an event at SoulCycle for her non-profit organization, the Born This Way Foundation, which she founded alongside her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012.

