Lady Gaga Turns Heads in Fetish Boots With 7-Inch Heels & Electric-Blue Coat

Lady Gaga certainly knows how to get noticed.

The “Born This Way” singer was spotted today arriving at Paris’ Photo Studio dressed in quite the head-turning outfit. While her hometown of New York braves a blazing heat wave this week, Gaga covered up in a Nicolas Jebran belted trench coat made from a shiny electric-blue PVC material.

Lady Gaga arrives at Photo Studio in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The singer dazzles in an electric-blue PVC trench coat. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

She accessorized with oversized square-shaped shades and a pair of towering platform booties from Pleaser, a brand she keeps in regular rotation. Featuring a lace-up design, the boots are perched on 7-inch stiletto heels. A similar style is available on Pleasershoes.com for $81.95. It comes in three material options: leather, vegan leather and patent leather.

A closer look at Gaga’s Pleaser booties. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The previous day, Gaga enjoyed a romantic stroll around the French city with her fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino. She was a vision in red, dressed in an uncharacteristically prim chiffon dress, detailed with long sleeves, a nipped-in belted waist and a pussy bow at the neck. She paired it with simple — and surprisingly low-to-the-ground — black pumps. The two got engaged last November but have yet to announce a wedding date.

Gaga looks glamorous in a red chiffon dress and black pumps. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Mother Monster has a busy month ahead of her as she prepares to hit the press circuit for her new movie, “A Star Is Born.” Scheduled to premiere in theaters on Oct. 5, the film, which also stars Bradley Cooper and Dave Chappelle, spins the story of a hard-drinking country musician (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with a talented young singer (Gaga).

