Lady Gaga Wears the Ultimate Naked Dress

Lady Gaga glistened in a champagne-colored gown as she toasted Bradley Cooper at the 32nd Annual Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles last night.

The “Born This Way” singer — who stars alongside Cooper in “A Star Is Born” — wore a nude-illusion Azzedine Alaïa gown. The dress had cut-out detailing throughout and featured a halter-style neckline and a sparkly finish.

Lady Gaga looks elegant in Azzedine Alaïa. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While the 32-year-old’s shoes remained hidden underneath her gown for most of the night, she lifted up her skirt slightly to reveal a pair of metallic platform sandals.

Gaga wore her platinum locks in an elaborate updo. She went for a glamorous makeup look, opting for bold red lipstick, glittery eye shadow and winged eyeliner.

Inside the event, the star gave a tearful speech about Cooper. She explained how he forced her to reconnect with her old self by referring to her as Stefani Germanotta, her given name, which she had not used professionally in over a decade.

“I ran from Stefani for a long time,” she said. “I put on a superhero cape and called myself Lady Gaga. You challenged me to deep dive into a place where I had to see her again, be Stefani again.”

As awards season approaches, Gaga and Cooper are certain to make more red carpet appearances together, as “A Star Is Born” is an early frontrunner at the Oscars.

