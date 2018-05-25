Lady Gaga Has a Marilyn Monroe Moment & Rocks Three Fierce Outfits in One Day

Sometimes one outfit in a day just won’t do — especially when you’re Lady Gaga. Known for her head-turning style through the years, the “Born This Way” superstar showed off three glamorous looks in the Big Apple yesterday.

Stepping out in New York City on Thursday, Gaga went from a white Marilyn Monroe-inspired frock to a plaid power suit with a slight “Clueless” feel and then a standout red tulle embellished minidress.

Lady Gaga wears Neil J Rodgers Daphne pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Despite changing up her ensembles, the “Bad Romance” singer donned retro pointy black patent leather slingbacks courtesy of Italian luxury shoe designer Neil J. Rodgers and an elegant updo hairstyle for her Marilyn Monroe-like outing.

Monroe in her iconic white dress from "The Seven Year Itch" in 1955. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock.

Gaga’s white full-skirted dress featuring a plunging neckline looked fierce as she exited Electric Lady Studios. Later, a vibrant double-breasted suit gave way to a sultry red-hot number from Christian Siriano’s fall ’18 collection for dinner.

Lady Gaga wears a Calvin Luo with slingbacks. CREDIT: Splash

The 32-year-old New York native accessorized the sultry fire engine-red dress boasting a back full of eye-catching ruffles with diamonds, black satin gloves and Saint Laurent’s Horn pumps.

Lady Gaga wears Saint Laurent's Horn pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Siriano was excited to see the performer in his look and took to Instagram to share a paparazzi photo. “I’m so glad that Gaga feels this is the perfect casual dinner look because we agree!” he captioned the shot.

Gaga loves dramatic sky-high platforms, so to see her rocking a simpler style, and letting her outfits do the talking, is a bit of a departure for the upcoming “A Star Is Born” actress.

For more of Lady Gaga’s style, including her wildest shoe moments, check out the gallery.

