Lady Gaga Goes Equestrian-Chic in a Zimmermann Dress and Schutz Lace-Up Boots

Lady Gaga continues her streak of ever-changing outfits. This time, it’s a look that’s sending us off to the races.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the “Million Reasons” singer made New York City her catwalk as she rocked six different (and outrageous) ensembles, from a leopard-print uniform to a head-to-toe Matrix-style getup with nearly 10-inch-high Pleaser heels. For her latest public appearance, Gaga attracted paparazzi with an avant-garde equestrian look, complete with a jockey-inspired helmet.

Lady Gaga wears a Zimmermann dress and Schutz boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The pop star took on the gloomy NYC weather with a beige leather corset dress straight off the runway. However, instead of slouch-knee boots as seen on the model, Gaga opted for a pair of crisp white, lace-up booties by Schutz that hit just above the ankles and featured sexy pointed toes. She elevated her ensemble with a miniature box bag by Mark Cross but allowed the hat to take center stage for a peak equestrian-chic look.

The multitalented artist is said to be recording new music during her visit to the Big Apple and preparing for her upcoming film, “A Star is Born,” which marks actor Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut.

