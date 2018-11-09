Lady Gaga Looks Like a Real-Life Ballerina in a Dior Gown and Bow-Embellished Pumps

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet for Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California in a Dior gown, Nov. 8.

Last night, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation put on its third annual Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event is a huge fundraiser for the foundation, bringing in major donations and also big celebrity appearances, including one of the biggest names of the year: Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet for Patron of the Artists Awards in a Dior gown, Nov. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The newly-engaged Gaga looked like she just walked off the stage of a ballet recital with her hair in a sleek updo and dressed in a blush Dior gown with a bustier-style top, thin belt and flowy full skirt.

She finished off the ballerina-inspired look with a pair of pointed-toe, soft-pink heels with strappy accent around the ankle — a very similar style to that of a ballet point shoe.

Lady Gaga accepting her award at the Patron Of The Artists Awards, Nov. 8. CREDIT: Shuttestock

The singer-turned-actress was honored at the event by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, giving a moving speech after she was presented the award by acting legend Sam Elliot.

Alison Brie arrives at the Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California wearing Louboutin heels, Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Allison Brie was among the other esteemed guests. Brie arrived wearing a knee-length floral, sequined dress with a cinched silver belt and silver spaghetti straps.

On her feet, the actress chose a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. The Jonatina shoe is a silver leather sandal with PVC details around the ankle and retails for $795.