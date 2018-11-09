Lady Gaga Looks Like a Real-Life Ballerina in a Dior Gown and Bow-Embellished Pumps

Last night, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation put on its third annual Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The event is a huge fundraiser for the foundation, bringing in major donations and also big celebrity appearances, including one of the biggest names of the year: Lady Gaga.
The newly-engaged Gaga looked like she just walked off the stage of a ballet recital with her hair in a sleek updo and dressed in a blush Dior gown with a bustier-style top, thin belt and flowy full skirt.
She finished off the ballerina-inspired look with a pair of pointed-toe, soft-pink heels with strappy accent around the ankle — a very similar style to that of a ballet point shoe.
The singer-turned-actress was honored at the event by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, giving a moving speech after she was presented the award by acting legend Sam Elliot.
Allison Brie was among the other esteemed guests. Brie arrived wearing a knee-length floral, sequined dress with a cinched silver belt and silver spaghetti straps.
On her feet, the actress chose a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. The Jonatina shoe is a silver leather sandal with PVC details around the ankle and retails for $795.