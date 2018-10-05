See Lady Gaga’s Bold Take on the Clear-Shoe Trend

Lady Gaga made an appearance last night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” wearing a pair of clear heels that looked right out of Cinderella’s closet.

The actress-slash-singer wore a blue and black floral dress by Marc Jacobs that showed off her toned shoulders and gave a peek at one of her many tattoos. The dress is from the designer’s fall collection and retails for a whopping $2,800.

Lady Gaga appears at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in a Marc Jacobs dress and a pair of clear pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Gaga slipped on a pair of clear statement shoes from accessory brand, Magrit. The Cyntia Christal heel is a collaboration between the brand and Juan Vidal.

The shoe is embellished with Swarovski crystals and is pointed-toe PVC sandals featuring a silver base and sharp heel, with a double ankle strap as a finishing touch.

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s clear heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Gaga appeared on the talk show to promote her new film, “A Star Is Born,” which releases in theaters today. En route, she stopped to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

Lady Gaga appears at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Splash News

On-air with Colbert, the star told the story of how she and co-star Bradley Cooper met. Explaining the connection she felt with him, Gaga said, “He made me feel so comfortable, and he is just such a kind and loving person. It’s so rare … There’s a lot of fake people in Hollywood, and Bradley is not one of them.”

