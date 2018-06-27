Lady Gaga Goes Full-Out ’90s in Checkered Co-Ords and Sky-High Platform Boots

Lady Gaga is throwing it back.

The “Joanne” singer left the Electric Lady Studios in New York’s Greenwich Village yesterday wearing a retro-cool outfit that transformed the avant-garde musician into a would-be ’90s style icon.

Lady Gaga leaves the Electric Lady Studios in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The blonde bombshell was dressed in a black and white checkered two-piece suit, with the vestlike top cropped just high enough to bare her toned abs and the miniskirt conveniently fitted with pockets on each side.

The highlight of the ensemble was her go-to pair of shoes — that is, a sky-high platform stiletto with a lace-up detail, similar to the outrageously tall Pleaser boots she’s worn on multiple occasions.

Completing the look were statement sunglasses and luxury designer Gabriela Hearst’s Demi bag, a nappa leather number with custom-made rose gold hardware that requires a waitlist for purchase.

A closer look at Lady Gaga's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Gaga’s appearance comes shortly after she debuted a slew of fierce outfits during Pride Weekend, including jeans split at the front only to be affixed with rainbow-colored buckles — a stark contrast to her recent all-black look.

The A-lister has spent most of the year preparing for her big-screen debut in musical romantic drama “A Star Is Born,” a remake of the 1937 film.

