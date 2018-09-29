Lady Gaga Looks Fierce in a Python Trench and Boots on the Front Row for Céline’s Spring ’19 Show

Hedi Slimane’s debut spring ’19 collection for Céline today got a boost of star power on the front row.

The hotly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show attracted Lady Gaga, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexa Chung, Virgil Abloh and more famous faces eager to see the former Saint Laurent designer’s new direction for the fashion house.

Lady Gaga arrives for Céline’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga already got a preview ahead of her arrival — the new Celine16 leather bag, named after the brand’s atelier at 16 Rue Vivienne, which she carried to her seat.

The pop star matched her black bag to her head-to-toe look from Azzedine Alaïa. She looked chic in the label’s python trench from its fall ’18 Haute Couture collection, coordinating with a turtleneck catsuit. Lagerfeld, in his signature white and black palette, chatted with the “A Star Is Born” actress.

Lady Gaga and Karl Lagerfeld on the front row for Céline spring ’19 at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chung wore a little black dress with a trench that had fuzzy detail around the cuffs and shawl collar. The designer completed the look with plaid slingbacks that had crystal-embellished cap toes.

Alexa Chung makes her way to Céline’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Virgil Abloh on the front row for Céline spring ’19 at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See photos of Slimane’s spring ’19 collection on the runway.

Want more?



Decoding the New Celine Logo Hedi Slimane Just Unveiled on Instagram

Celine Shuts Down E-Commerce Site Ahead of Hedi Slimane’s Debut Show

Twitter Slams Hedi Slimane’s First Céline Show — Expletives Were Involved