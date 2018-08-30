Lady Gaga Turns Heads in a Skintight Orange Dress With Classic Power Pumps

Lady Gaga stepped out in Paris today sporting a glamorous retro-inspired look.

Spotted leaving her hotel, Mother Monster dazzled in a skintight bright orange House of CB Justina bandage tank dress paired with classic black leather power pumps by Jimmy Choo. The body-confident pop star wore the iconic label’s Romy 100 stilettos, which retail for $650 and come with a nearly 4-inch heel. The style is undoubtedly tamer than her beloved Pleaser booties with 7-inch heels.

Gaga expertly completed her look with pin curls.

Lady Gaga leaving her hotel in Paris, France. CREDIT: Splash

Gaga — who has a busy month ahead of her as she prepares to hit the press circuit for her new film “A Star Is Born” — accessorized her ensemble with Ray-Ban aviators and a coordinating personalized black leather Celiné tote bag, Hedi Slimane’s first bag design for the LVMH-owned label. The former creative head of Saint Laurent replaced Phoebe Philo as artistic director in February.

A closer look at Gaga’s Jimmy Choo Romy 100 pumps. CREDIT: Splash

