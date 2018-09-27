Lady Gaga Swaps Old Hollywood Glam for Rock Star Chic

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Lady Gaga like this.

The singer-slash-actress had adopted a style likened to that of old Hollywood glamour in her recent public appearances to promote her new film, “A Star Is Born.” But last night in London, she traded that sophistication for an edgier, rock star-chic ensemble, courtesy of Gareth Pugh.

Lady Gaga wears Gareth Pugh. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dressed in the designer’s ready-to-wear pieces from his fall ’18 collection, Gaga opted for an all-black look composed of a leather coatdress and over-the-knee boots.

The outfit not only flaunted her décolletage, but also showed off her enviable figure through a thick belt tightly cinched at the waist and a sexy thigh-high slit. Her boots came in a slouchy silhouette and even added serious height, with their inches-high platform on a solid wedge.

The songstress also accessorized with matching cat-eye frame sunglasses. The only evidence of that iconic movie star style? Her blonde bombshell curls.

Lady Gaga holds up a poster depicting her new film, “A Star Is Born.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Making her way to the film’s screening, Gaga — who was accompanied by boyfriend Christian Carino — stopped to greet fans and autograph posters. She joined co-star and director Bradley Cooper at the red carpet event, where the actor kept casual in a navy coat layered over a gray sweater, dark-wash jeans and brown suede boots.

