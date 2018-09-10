Lady Gaga Turns Heads in an Extravagant Black Gown Topped Off With a Swarovski-Adorned Hat

Lady Gaga has been making major waves with her style during the press circuit for her film “A Star Is Born,” stepping out in stunning couture gowns from the likes of Ralph & Russo and Valentino.

And last night at the Toronto International Film Festival, the pop star-slash-actress showed off her most head-turning look so far.

Lady Gaga wearing Armani Prive haute couture fall ’18. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Alongside a dapper Bradley Cooper, who sported a brown suit and matching shoes, Mother Monster went with a black velvet strapless column gown courtesy of Giorgio Armani Privé’s fall ’18 haute couture collection, which debuted on the runway in Paris in July.

But what really stood out was her black sequined hat and the Swarovski crystal-embellished sleeves that doubled as a veil. Gaga’s ensemble for the night wasn’t complete without her statement-making “Garden of Kalahari” diamond pendant Chopard earrings.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Her shoes remained hidden — but we like to think she opted for black shoes à la Gianvito Rossi suede heels, which she rocked for the film’s press conference earlier in the day.

Lady Gaga’s dress is adjusted. CREDIT: Splash

