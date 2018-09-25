Lady Gaga Dazzles in an Extravagant Givenchy Gown at ‘A Star Is Born’ Premiere

A star truly is born — in the form of Lady Gaga herself, of course.

The multitalented beauty dazzled the crowd and paparazzi that gathered outside the Shrine Auditorium last night for the Los Angeles premiere of her new musical drama film, “A Star Is Born.”

Lady Gaga at the premiere of ‘A Star Is Born’ in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Looking every bit the luminary she is, Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — chose storied luxury brand Givenchy to outfit her for the momentous occasion.

The custom-made gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, was lined in silver lace from head to toe, with a dramatic cape and train that cascaded past a pair of matching platform stiletto heels to add significant height to the petite A-lister.

Lady Gaga wears custom Givenchy couture. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The designer, who famously dressed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for her royal wedding day, transformed Gaga into a sartorial ice queen with old Hollywood glamour. The singer-slash-actress’s bombshell curls fell past her shoulders as coordinating silver eyeshadow and statement diamond jewelry from Bulgari made for a monochromatic look that was undeniably regal.

Gaga was joined at the event by co-stars Bradley Cooper, Dave Chapelle and Sam Elliott. The movie, a remake of the original 1937 film, marks Cooper’s directorial debut.

