Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Vintage Gucci Dresses at the LACMA Art and Film Gala

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian looked like twins as they hit the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala Saturday.

This year’s gala was sponsored by Gucci, and many guests opted to wear the label. Both sisters stepped out to the gala in vintage Gucci dresses — choosing form-fitting black dresses that showed off their famous figures. Kim and Kourtney both completed their ensembles with strappy black sandals.

Kim accessorized with a black cross-shaped necklace, wearing her long locks down. Kourtney went jewelry free, with her hair pulled back off her face.

Aside from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars, many other stars were out on the red carpet, including Paris Jackson.

The model wore a cream-colored dress that was belted at the waist. For footwear, she selected a pair of gold Gucci sneakers — adding a fun, casual element to her red carpet look.

Paris Jackson CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

Another star to step out was Salma Hayek. The “Wild Wild West” actress sported a gold Gucci gown with long sleeves. She wore diamond jewelry and held a silver clutch.

Salma Hayek CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA//Shutterstock

American photographer Catherine Opie and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro were honored at the gala, which was co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio.

